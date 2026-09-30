Coker (quadriceps) was present at Wednesday's practice with a helmet but spent the team stretch on a side field, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coker has been no stranger to injuries this season, dealing with an ankle issue during Week 2 and Week 3 prep before being ruled out in the middle of this past Sunday's loss at Cleveland due to a quad concern. Officially, he's tending to a minor quadriceps strain but has a chance to be available Week 4 against the Lions, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wednesday's practice report will reveal how much activity, if any, Coker was able to handle.