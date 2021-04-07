Panthers' Jalen Julius: Pens deal with Carolina By RotoWire Staff Apr 6, 2021 at 8:51 pm ET1 min read Julius signed a contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.Julius spent time with the Chiefs last summer but didn't make it through training camp. The Ole Miss product will need to make an impact on special teams to secure a roster spot with the Panthers. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.