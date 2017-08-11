Play

Simmons rushed nine times for 38 yards in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Texans.

Simmons also caught his lone target for two yards and returned a kickoff for 24 yards. The tailback led the Panthers in rushing to open the preseason, but he'll likely need to continue to impress to advance his case to make Carolina's roster.

