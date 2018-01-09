Panthers' Jamaal Jones: Inks reserve deal with Carolina
The Panthers signed Jones to a reserve/future contract Monday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old out of Montana signed with the Panthers' practice squad in late September and remained with the organization for the rest of the season. Jones is still awaiting his NFL debut, but with a standout showing in Carolina's offseason program, he'll have a more legitimate shot at reaching that goal in 2018.
