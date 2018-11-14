Panthers' James Bradberry: Absent from injury report
Bradberry (illness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bradberry was sent home from Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed illness, but appears to have fully recovered. The third-year cornerback's Week 11 availability no longer seems to be in question, so expect Bradberry to start against the Lions on Sunday.
