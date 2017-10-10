Panthers' James Bradberry: Added to injury report with calf issue
Bradberry was added to the Panthers' injury report Tuesday due to a calf issue, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
The injury prevented Bradbery from practicing Tuesday after he was fully involved in Monday's session. The starting cornerback won't have much time to heal up with the Panthers playing Thursday against the Eagles this week, but coach Ron Rivera indicated that he expects Bradberry to suit up, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer.
