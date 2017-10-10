Play

Bradberry was added to the Panthers' injury report Tuesday due to a calf issue, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The injury prevented Bradbery from practicing Tuesday after he was fully involved in Monday's session. The starting cornerback won't have much time to heal up with the Panthers playing Thursday against the Eagles this week, but coach Ron Rivera indicated that he expects Bradberry to suit up, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories