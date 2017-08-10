Panthers' James Bradberry: Available for preseason opener
Bradberry (wrist) was a starter in the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday against the Texans, Joe Person of the team's official site reports.
Bradberry, who fractured his wrist during June's OTAs, has played well in training camp and appears fully healthy. The Panthers likely wouldn't have allowed him to play in Wednesday's preseason game if he wasn't.
More News
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Practices through fractured wrist•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Fractures wrist•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Leads team in passes defended•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Inactive for Week 8•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Questionable to play•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...