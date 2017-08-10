Play

Bradberry (wrist) was a starter in the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday against the Texans, Joe Person of the team's official site reports.

Bradberry, who fractured his wrist during June's OTAs, has played well in training camp and appears fully healthy. The Panthers likely wouldn't have allowed him to play in Wednesday's preseason game if he wasn't.

More News
