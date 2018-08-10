Panthers' James Bradberry: Battling groin injury
Bradberry suffered a groin injury at practice Tuesday and was held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Bills.
Bradberry worked out for team trainers prior to the preseason opener but they unsurprisingly opted to remain cautious and hold him out. The 25-year-old's injury doesn't appear overly but the Panthers are likely to ease him back at practice, regardless.
