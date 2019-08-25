Panthers' James Bradberry: Breaks up pass
Bradberry posted four tackles (three solo) and broke up a pass in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Bradberry played over a third of Carolina's defensive snaps, deflecting a Tom Brady pass during his time on the field. That workload should now have Bradberry sufficiently prepared for the 2019 campaign, which is currently pegged as his last under contract with the Panthers.
