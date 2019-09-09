Bradberry made four tackles (two solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Bradberry got to Jared Goff on Los Angeles' first offensive drive, then picked the quarterback off to begin the fourth quarter. For someone who boasted five interceptions across 45 career appearances, that marked a strong start to Bradberry's contract season.

