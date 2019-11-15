Play

Bradberry (groin) will play Week 11 against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Bradberry missed last week's loss at Green Bay due to the groin injury but practiced fully Friday and is good to go Sunday. The 26-year-old played every defensive snap this season before Week 8 when he sustained the injury, and he should return to his starting role versus Atlanta.

