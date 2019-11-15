Panthers' James Bradberry: Clear of groin issue
Bradberry (groin) will play Week 11 against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Bradberry missed last week's loss at Green Bay due to the groin injury but practiced fully Friday and is good to go Sunday. The 26-year-old played every defensive snap this season before Week 8 when he sustained the injury, and he should return to his starting role versus Atlanta.
More News
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Completes limited practice•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Inactive Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Draws questionable tag•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Watches practice from sidelines•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Not dealing with serious injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...