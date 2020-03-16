The Giants and Bradberry came to agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite shadowing the opponent's top receiver regularly during his time with the Panthers, Bradberry averaged 4.7 tackles per game while racking up eight interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles across 60 contests. He'll immediately serve as the Giants' top cornerback, likely operating opposite second-year pro Deandre Baker.