Bradberry (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Bradberry didn't get onto the practice field last week until Friday, and he was ultimately inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Packers. The fourth-year corner has started this week on a better note, and a full-speed practice would extinguish any worries about his status for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.

