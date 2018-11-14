Bradberry was sent home with an illness Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

It remains to be seen if Bradberry's illness will force him to sit out Week 11 against the Lions. but it's something to monitor as the week goes on. If Bradberry -- who recorded six tackles Sunday against the Steelers -- ends being inactive, expect Captain Munnerlyn to see an increased workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....