Panthers' James Bradberry: Defends three passes
Bradberry posted five solo tackles and three passes defended in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
Bradberry again played all of Carolina's defensive snaps, and with three more passes defended, he now trails only two players league-wide in the category, sporting six overall.
