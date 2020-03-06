Panthers' James Bradberry: Drawing interest from over 20 teams
More than 20 teams are interested in pursing Bradberry in free agency, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers appear unlikely to place the franchise tag, which would carry a value of at least $16 million, on Bradberry. He'll thus become an unrestricted free agent March 18, and Carolina is likewise unlikely to match the price tag that other teams around the league are willing to offer the 26-year-old, with his potential deals being in the reported range of $15 million per year. Bradberry appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2019, recording 65 tackles (51 solo), one sack and three interceptions.
