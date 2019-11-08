Play

Bradberry (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Packers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Bradberry will be a game-time decision, so the starting cornerback's availability could come down to how well he reacts during warmups. If Bradberry were to miss any time it would be a huge blow to Carolina's secondary, especially against a passing attack led by Aaron Rodgers.

