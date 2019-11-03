Bradberry (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It's unclear how Bradberry suffered the injury, but he exited late in the fourth quarter, so it would be a surprise to see him come back. As long as he's out, however, look for Ross Cockrell to be deployed as on of the starting cornerbacks.

