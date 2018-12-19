Bradberry finished with three tackles (two solo), an interception and a forced fumble in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.

Bradberry was a ballhawk against New Orleans' high-powered offense, picking off Drew Brees on a tipped ball during the second quarter before forcing a critical fumble out of the end zone with under two minutes left in the fourth. Although his heroics weren't enough to lead the Panthers to victory, they did give Bradberry his first two turnovers forced this season.