Bradberry (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Bradberry was considered a game-time decision but won't be available in Green Bay. Ross Cockrell should start at cornerback in his place and will have a tall task against Sunday against Aaron Rodgers.

