Panthers' James Bradberry: Inactive Sunday
Bradberry (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Bradberry was considered a game-time decision but won't be available in Green Bay. Ross Cockrell should start at cornerback in his place and will have a tall task against Sunday against Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Draws questionable tag•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Watches practice from sidelines•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Not dealing with serious injury•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Picks two passes•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Defends three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...