Bradberry notched three solo tackles and one defended pass during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Coming off back-to-back five-tackle performances, Bradberry came back down to earth Week 16. The 26-year-old's propensity for defended passes notably bolsters his fantasy value in IDP formats.

