Bradberry finished the 2018 regular season with 70 tackles (58 solo), one interception on 15 passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games played.

Bradberry started every game for Carolina for the second straight season. Although rookie cornerback Donte Jackson led the team with four interceptions, Bradberry's career-high 15 pass breakups not only paced the Panthers, but also ranked fifth league-wide. Through three seasons, the former second-rounder has accumulated 214 tackles and five interceptions while being a mainstay in the secondary.