Bradberry finished with six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Bradberry's sack marked the first of his young career. Through six games, Carolina's No. 1 cornerback's 31 tackles trail only Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, and Bradberry has also deflected three passes.

