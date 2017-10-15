Panthers' James Bradberry: Makes first sack of career
Bradberry finished with six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Bradberry's sack marked the first of his young career. Through six games, Carolina's No. 1 cornerback's 31 tackles trail only Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, and Bradberry has also deflected three passes.
