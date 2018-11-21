Panthers' James Bradberry: No practice Wednesday
Bradberry (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bradberry appears to have sustained a shoulder injury during a Week 11 loss to the Lions. The extent of Bradberry's injury remains undisclosed, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks seems to be in question. The third-year pro's participation in practice Thursday and Friday should shed some light on his situation.
