Bradberry (groin) declared he was cramping and could've returned if necessary during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Bradberry's injury surfaced late in the game, and the Panthers had a sizable lead at the time. There was no reason to risk putting Bradberry back on the field, but his status for Week 10's matchup against the Packers doesn't look like it's in jeopardy at this time. The Panthers may monitor his practice reps during the upcoming week.