Bradberry made 10 solo tackles and intercepted two passes in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Bradberry not only led the Panthers in stops, posting double digits in the category for the first time this season, but also defended a team-high four passes, including a couple of picks. Through six games, Bradberry now boasts 29 tackles and a career-best three interceptions from his nine total passes defended, flashing some improved playmaking on the perimeter.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories