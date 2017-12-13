Panthers' James Bradberry: Plays big in coverage Sunday
Bradberry had six tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in Sunday's win against the Vikings.
Bradberry played 72 of 74 possible defensive snaps Sunday. His pick was clutch, coming at the Panthers' 25-yard line while the Vikings were looking to chip into an 11-point deficit. The second-year pro is averaging 5.1 tackles per game this season, and the Packers, who will likely be eager to air it out with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, are coming to town in Week 15.
