Panthers' James Bradberry: Plays in dress rehearsal
Bradberry didn't record a tackle while playing in Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars.
Bradberry fractured his wrist in June but has gone on to feature in all three of Carolina's preseason tilts. Coming off a rookie campaign that included 59 tackles, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions, the second-year pro is slated to serve as the Panthers' top cornerback this season.
More News
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Available for preseason opener•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Practices through fractured wrist•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Fractures wrist•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Leads team in passes defended•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Inactive for Week 8•
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 4.0
The depth at receiver has stayed strong this preseason, opening up the possibility of beginning...
-
Tight End Tiers 4.0
When it comes to drafting a tight end, it's better to select one at a fair value than expect...
-
Newton, McCaffrey look good for Panthers
In the third preseason game for the Panthers on Thursday night, Fantasy owners had to be happy...
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...