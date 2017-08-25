Play

Bradberry didn't record a tackle while playing in Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars.

Bradberry fractured his wrist in June but has gone on to feature in all three of Carolina's preseason tilts. Coming off a rookie campaign that included 59 tackles, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions, the second-year pro is slated to serve as the Panthers' top cornerback this season.

