Panthers' James Bradberry: Posts six tackles in loss
Bradberry had six tackles (five solo) in Thursday's loss to the Steelers.
Bradberry had a solid first half of the season with nine pass breakups and an 87.3 QB rating allowed, but has yet to record an interception through nine games. The 25-year-old sees the highest snap share of Panthers cornerbacks and ranks fourth on the team with 45 tackles (37 solo).
