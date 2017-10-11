Bradberry (calf) was a full practice participant Wednesday and will be ready for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Bradberry was added to the injury report Tuesday after experiencing calf issues, but there wasn't much worry about his availability for Thursday. The Panthers couldn't afford to lose another cornerback, either, since they've already sent three to injured reserve. Expect Bradberry to continue playing almost every down and being an average IDP threat.