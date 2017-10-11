Panthers' James Bradberry: Ready to play Thurday
Bradberry (calf) was a full practice participant Wednesday and will be ready for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Bradberry was added to the injury report Tuesday after experiencing calf issues, but there wasn't much worry about his availability for Thursday. The Panthers couldn't afford to lose another cornerback, either, since they've already sent three to injured reserve. Expect Bradberry to continue playing almost every down and being an average IDP threat.
More News
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Added to injury report with calf issue•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Plays in dress rehearsal•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Available for preseason opener•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Practices through fractured wrist•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Fractures wrist•
-
Panthers' James Bradberry: Leads team in passes defended•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...