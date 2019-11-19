Bradberry made five solo tackles and two assisted tackles in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

After missing last week's contest with a groin injury, Bradberry made his presence known in the box score, but his seven tackles were nowhere near enough to lift Carolina to a win Sunday. In the midst of the Panthers' "so-so" season, Bradberry has played quite well, already with 42 tackles and a career-high three interceptions in nine contests in 2019. The 26-year-old cornerback certainly carries noticeable fantasy value in IDP formats, despite his team's collective struggles on defense this season.