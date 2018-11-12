Panthers' James Bradberry: Records six tackles
Bradberry made six tackles (five solo) in Week 10's loss to the Steelers.
Bradberry trailed only Eric Reid and Luke Kuechly for Carolina's lead in tackles. On the night, though, nobody on the Panthers defense can be happy by giving up 52 points. With 45 tackles through nine games, Bradberry ranks fourth on the team, but is yet to intercept a pass this season.
