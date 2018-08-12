Panthers' James Bradberry: Returns to practice
Bradberry (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bradberry sat out Thursday's preseason game due to his groin injury but he appears to have recovered. Look for him to resume his role as a starting cornerback opposite Kevon Seymour.
