Panthers' James Bradberry: Sack on Sunday
Bradberry recorded four tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
Bradberry was limited during practice this week due to a minor shoulder injury, but it didn't appear to hold him back at all on the field Sunday. The cornerback has now registered 53 tackles (44 solo) and 10 passes defensed on the year -- but has yet to record an interception. He'll look to change that Sunday against the Buccaneers.
