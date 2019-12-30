Panthers' James Bradberry: Starting contract negotiations
Bradberry met with Panthers general manager Marty Hurney on Monday to begin negotiating a new contract, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Carolina has relayed that it wants Bradberry back, but the 26-year-old wants to be compensated for his performance against some of the league's top receivers. Considering the Panthers are in a division with the likes of Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, they'll need a lockdown corner to be competitive moving forward. Bradberry showed those capabilities this year, allowing 6.9 yards per target and just one touchdown. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March if the two sides can't come to an agreement.
