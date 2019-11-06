Bradberry (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Bradberry left this past Sunday's win over the Titans with a groin issue, but he revealed after the game he could've returned if necessary since it was just cramping. It may be more serious than that since Bradberry missed the first official practice of the week, but coach Ron Rivera expects Bradberry to return to work Thursday, according to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. He's trending toward at least carrying an injury tag into Sunday's game against the Packers.

