default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Mitchell has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Carolina, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Mitchell will continue to provide depth in a tight end room that also houses Ja'Tavion Sanders (lower leg), Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. Across five regular-season games in 2025 he secured all three of his targets for 28 yards.

More News