Panthers' James Mitchell: Re-signs with Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Carolina, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Mitchell will continue to provide depth in a tight end room that also houses Ja'Tavion Sanders (lower leg), Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. Across five regular-season games in 2025 he secured all three of his targets for 28 yards.
