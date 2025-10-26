Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mitchell had suited up in three consecutive games from Weeks 4 through 6, but he'll be inactive Sunday for the second contest in a row. His move to the inactive list has coincided with the return of fellow tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who missed three straight games due to an ankle injury before returning to action for last Sunday's win over the Jets.