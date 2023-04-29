The Panthers selected Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

Robinson split his collegiate career between South Carolina and Florida State, earning all-conference honors with the Seminoles. He's capable both in coverage and as a run-stopper, and his game features an old-school physical style. Despite having the desire, Robinson lacks the size of a prototypical strong safety, standing at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds. He'll likely begin his NFL career as a special-teams contributor.