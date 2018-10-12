Panthers' Jared Norris: Heading to injured reserve
Norris (toe) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Norris sustained the toe injury at practice last week and did not play against the Giants on Sunday, and will now require surgery to rectify the issue. Thomas Davis returns from his four-game suspension and will take his place on the 53-man roster.
