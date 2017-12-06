The Panthers placed Norris on injured reserve Tuesday with a calf injury, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Norris had appeared in 11 of the Panthers' 12 games this season, with all of his snaps coming on special teams. He'll be replaced on the 53-man roster by fellow linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who the team signed to a contract Tuesday.

