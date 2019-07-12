Norris participated in OTAs and minicamp, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Norris sustained a toe injury in October and it was serious enough to require season-ending surgery. The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Panthers in March. Norris may be limited to a role focused on special teams next season, as he has yet to see a defensive snap in a regular-season game over 28 career contests.

