Panthers' Jared Norris: Participating in offseason practice
Norris participated in OTAs and minicamp, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.
Norris sustained a toe injury in October and it was serious enough to require season-ending surgery. The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Panthers in March. Norris may be limited to a role focused on special teams next season, as he has yet to see a defensive snap in a regular-season game over 28 career contests.
