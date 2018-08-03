Panthers' Jared Norris: Participating in training camp
Norris (calf) is participating in training camp, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Norris spent the final month of the 2017 season on injured reserve with a calf injury. The linebacker seems to be healthy now and will compete for a depth role at linebacker.
