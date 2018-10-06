Panthers' Jared Norris: Will not play Week 5
Norris (toe) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Norris injured his toe at Friday's practice, and it is serious enough to keep him sidelined Sunday. Primarily a special teams contributer, his absence at linebacker does not figure to impact things defensively for the Panthers.
