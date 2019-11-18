Play

Wright caught one of two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

Wright put together another one of his usual outings, as he's caught more than two passes just once this season. That trend continued Sunday despite the Panthers passing for 325 yards, evidencing the veteran's restricted upside.

