Wright caught both his targets for 37 yards and gained 34 yards on a rush in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles. He also hauled in a successful two-point conversion.

Wright had a couple big plays, taking a handoff for a team-long rush along the left sideline during the second quarter before catching a 28-yard pass to help set up a touchdown during the fourth quarter. In doing so, Wright's 71 total yards marked his most this season. Nonetheless, in playing under 55 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps once again Sunday, Wright's role remains a tough one to put much fantasy stock in.