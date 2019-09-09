Panthers' Jarius Wright: Catches lone look
Wright caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.
Wright hauled in the only pass thrown his direction during his 40 offensive snaps. His status as the third wideout in a passing offense that also heavily features tailback Christian McCaffrey and tight end Greg Olsen shouldn't result in too many looks on a weekly basis, but Wright should certainly still see more targets than he did Sunday on most occasions going forward.
More News
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: No preseason targets•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Facing tough competition for snaps•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Productive in depth role•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Totals 69 receiving yards•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Makes three catches•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Gets four touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...