Wright caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Wright hauled in the only pass thrown his direction during his 40 offensive snaps. His status as the third wideout in a passing offense that also heavily features tailback Christian McCaffrey and tight end Greg Olsen shouldn't result in too many looks on a weekly basis, but Wright should certainly still see more targets than he did Sunday on most occasions going forward.