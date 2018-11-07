Panthers' Jarius Wright: Catches lone target
Wright caught his lone target for eight yards in Week 9's win over the Buccaneers.
Wright actually played the third-most snaps among Carolina's wideouts, but it's clear now that youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are higher priorities in terms of looks and touches. The veteran has caught at least one pass in all eight games, but boasts just 18 grabs on the campaign.
