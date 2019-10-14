Wright caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Wright was once again sparingly used as a passing option for quarterback Kyle Allen. However, it didn't help that he dropped a perfectly thrown ball by Allen during the second half, negating what would've been a long first-down gain. As the Panthers now enter their bye, Wright ranks fifth on the team with 12 catches on his 21 targets, producing just 138 yards and zero touchdowns.