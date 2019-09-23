Panthers' Jarius Wright: Catches two passes
Wright caught both his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.
Wright played almost half of Carolina's offensive snaps, most notably snagging a 33-yard pass on a third-quarter touchdown drive. After managing merely 29 yards through the first two weeks, the veteran got a little more going Sunday, even if his presence in the passing game remained fairly restricted behind Greg Olsen, Curtis Samuel, D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey.
